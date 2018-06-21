RBI Guv, others voted for rate hike on inflation risks

Mumbai : RBI Governor Urjit Patel voted for interest rate hike citing inflation risks and related uncertainties while his deputy Viral Acharya felt there was no alternative to it by 25 basis points, as per the minutes of the MPC meeting released on Wednesday.

After over four years, the Reserve Bank of India raised the short-term lending rate (repo) to 6.25 per cent on June 6 after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by Patel unanimously voted for the hike on inflationary concerns.

“Inflation risks have increased since the April policy. I, therefore, vote for an increase in the policy repo rate by 25 basis points. In view of prevailing uncertainties, it is apposite to maintain the neutral stance so as to respond to the evolving situation in a flexible manner,” as per the minutes, quoting Patel.

He said the baseline inflation path faces several uncertainties, like oil prices, continuing volatility in global financial markets; and the impact of the likely revision in the MSP formula.

However, a normal monsoon, by keeping food inflation benign, could act as a mitigating factor, the RBI chief said.