Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#ExpertSpeakOnDemonetisation
#Demonetisation
#Trends2016
#ViratKohli
#SalmanKhan
#RahulGandhi
Home / Business / Ratan Tata meets RSS chief in Nagpur

Ratan Tata meets RSS chief in Nagpur

— By IANS | Dec 28, 2016 05:48 pm
FOLLOW US:

New Delhi: Tata Sons Chairman Ratan Tata comes out of finance ministry after meeting Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in New Delhi in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI Photo by Kamal Kishore(PTI11_15_2016_000042B)New Delhi: Tata Sons Chairman Ratan Tata comes out of finance ministry after meeting Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in New Delhi in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI Photo by Kamal Kishore(PTI11_15_2016_000042B)

Nagpur, In a surprise development, Ratan Tata, the Interim Chairman of Tata Sons on Wednesday arrived here to meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Also Read: Ratan Tata tried to sell TCS, made Corus deal expensive: Cyrus Mistry

Details of the closed-door private Tata-Bhagwat meeting at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh headquarters here, were not immediately available.

Tata Sons is currently locked in a bitter corporate-cum-legal battle with its former chairman, Cyrus Mistry who was sacked from the post two months ago.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK