Ramdev Baba’s Patanjali launches cow milk, french fries and more

New Delhi: Yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali Yogpeeth has now ventured into the dairy sector with an aim to expand its “swadeshi” consumer products portfolio. The firm will launch five products here today including cow 0milk, curd, buttermilk, paneer, cattle feed and feed supplements. “Today we will supply as much as 4 lakh litres of milk across several states of the country. The national capital will get 30,000 litres, Rajasthan will be supplied 8,000 litres, Mumbai to get 10,000 litres and Pune will receive 8,000 litres of milk in the form of tetra packs, flavoured milk, herbal flavoured milk,” reads a Patanjali Yogpeeth statement.

Elaborating more about the new expansion plan, Ramdev’s media manager Tijarawala SK tweeted that the company has also started manufacturing frozen vegetables which include Peas, Mix Veg, Sweet Corn, Potato Finger and Divya Jal (Pure water). With the launch of the project, five lakh people are expected to get employment in the company. The firm aims to make Rs 500 crore till March 2019 in this new sector.

By 2019, the company will enhance its milk distribution target to 10 lakh litres, and sell products worth Rs 1000 crore. In its concluding statement, Ramdev’s company said in order to provide pure milk to consumers, they have chalked out a procurement scheme for as many as one lakh farmers. It also said that under the Samarth Bharat Swatsya Bharat Abhiyan, they have given jobs to 20,000 unemployed people recently.