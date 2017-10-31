Q2 GDP to recover to 6%: SBI

Mumbai : The economy is likely to pick up to 6 per cent in the second quarter of the current fiscal, owing to an uptick in several macroeconomic indicators like trade, transport and communication, says a SBI report. “In the first quarter GDP grew at 5.7pc, causing a lot of heartburn, but we strongly believe that the second quarter growth is likely to trend higher and might be in the lower end of 6-6.5 pc band with an upward bias,” it said.
JUST ARRIVED
- Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma gets punishment from Bigg Boss and find out who got nominated for this week; Day 29 nominations
- Jacqueline Fernandez turns showstoppers in this sexy outfit for Blenders Pride Fashion Tour and we can’t take our eyes off it
- Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, October 31, 2017
- HOT! Lisa Haydon celebrates her first wedding anniversary with hubby at a secluded beach
- IPS officer arrested for cheating in exam using a Bluetooth device
EDITOR’S PICK
Linking Aadhaar: Strike a balance
At one level, the Modi Government’s insistence on linking Aadhaar card to more and more services and schemes, including bank…
Equities touch record high sans fundamentals
Equity market is a vague indicator of economic fundamentals in the short run. In the long-term, stock market has reasonable…
1917 Revolution: Follies should not be repeated
If the world I knew till my youth was intact, the world would have been preparing for a grand and…
Spiking mimicry, no laughing matter
Anyone remotely familiar with the way they put down their leaders on nightly television in the US would pity the…
A strong Xi Jinping worrying for regional peace
The 19th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party concluded last week in Beijing on a predictable note. It firmed…