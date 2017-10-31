Q2 GDP to recover to 6%: SBI

Mumbai : The economy is likely to pick up to 6 per cent in the second quarter of the current fiscal, owing to an uptick in several macroeconomic indicators like trade, transport and communication, says a SBI report. “In the first quarter GDP grew at 5.7pc, causing a lot of heartburn, but we strongly believe that the second quarter growth is likely to trend higher and might be in the lower end of 6-6.5 pc band with an upward bias,” it said.