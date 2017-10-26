PSB recap monumental step forward: RBI Guv

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday announced that Rs 2.11 lakh crore would be infused in PSU banks over two years, of which Rs 1.35 lakh crore will be through recapitalisation bonds. Recapitalisation bonds will front-load capital injections into public sector banks.

New Delhi : Reserve Bank Governor Urjit Patel Wednesday said the Rs 2.11 lakh crore bank recapitalisation plan is a 'monumental step forward' in safeguarding India's economic future and a comprehensive policy would be put in place to address the challenges faced by the sector.

Welcoming the government’s decision, Patel in a statement said that a well-capitalised banking system is a pre-requisite for stable economic growth. “Economic history has shown us repeatedly that it is only healthy banks that lend to healthy firms and borrowers, creating a virtuous cycle of investment and job creation. The Government of India’s decisive package to restore the health of the Indian banking system is in the view of the Reserve Bank of India, a monumental step forward in safeguarding the country’s economic future,” he said.

Non-performing assets (NPAs) of banks have more than doubled to Rs 7.33 lakh crore in June 2017 from Rs 2.75 lakh crore in March 2015. “For the first time in last decade, we now have a real chance that all the policy pieces of the jigsaw puzzle will be in place for a comprehensive and coherent, rather than piece- meal, strategy to address the banking sector challenges,” Patel said.

Outlining the ‘desirable features’ of the recapitalisation package, Patel said the recapitalisation bonds will front-load capital injections while staggering the fiscal impact.