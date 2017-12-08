PropEquity eyes USD 100 million IPO in two years

Mumbai : PropEquity’s founder Samir Jasuja recently bought back the complete stake of P.E. Analytics (that owns PropEquity) from US-based hedge fund investor. Now, the company stated that PropEquity is looking to raise between Rs 80 and 100 crore via IPO in next two years.

The Gurgaon-based PropEquity currently focuses on residential data and analytics and caters to over 150 of the largest financial institutions, banks, private equity funds and developers. “All our plans are directed towards a public offering in the next 2-3 years as we eye aggressive growth,” Jasuja said.

The company revealed that it is targeting revenue of Rs 20 crore from its analytics platform in the next 2 years.