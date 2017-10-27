Promoter stake in NDTV Ltd attached

New Delhi : The Income Tax Department has attached the entire 29.12 per cent shareholding of RRPR Holding Pvt Ltd in NDTV Ltd, the media house said in a regulatory filing. RRPR is the largest promoter group company in New Delhi Television Ltd, the company that operates news channels NDTV 24×7, NDTV India and NDTV Profit.

“RRPR Holding Pvt Ltd, one the promoters of the company, has informed the company Thursday that it has received an order dated October 25, 2017, issued by Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax under section 281B of the Income Tax Act, 1961, provisionally attaching the entire shareholding held by RRPR in the company comprising 1.88 crore equity shares,” NDTV said in a filing to the stock exchanges. It, however, did not give details of the dispute over which shares have been attached.