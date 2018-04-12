Procurement of gram, masoor and mustard till June 9 on MSP

Bhopal : Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday chaired review meeting of procurement and given instructions that gram, masoor and mustard will now be procured on minimum support price in state till June 9. Earlier the procurement period was April 10 to May 31.

Chief secretary BP Singh was also present during the meeting. Chouhan directed to make better arrangement to procure gram, masoor and mustard on minimum support price. Additional centres should be opened if the number of farmers rises at the purchase centre. The transport of procured grain should be made on time and the procurement work should be constantly monitored.

An adequate arrangement of storage should be made. Chouhan said that better arrangements have been made for procurement of wheat. He said that farmers should be given information about the amount deposited in their accounts under Mukhya Mantri Krishak Samriddhi Yojana on time. It was told during the review meeting that 14.88 lakh farmers have got registered for procurement of gram, masoor and mustard. As many as 347 procurement centres have been opened in state.

Procurement limit of 25 quintals per hectare from each farmer has been withdrawn. About Rs 1,677 crore will be transferred to the bank accounts of 10.21 lakh eligible farmers of 51 districts under Mukhya Mantri Krishak Samriddhi Yojana in a programme to be organised on coming April 15 and 16.