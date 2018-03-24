Praveer Sinha to head Tata Power

New Delhi : Tata Power on Friday has appointed Praveer Sinha as its new chief executive officer and managing director with effect from May 1 2018.

Sinha is currently serving as the CEO & managing director of Tata Power Delhi Distribution (Tata Power-DDL), the company said.

Sinha has over three decades of experience in the power sector and has been credited with transforming the power distribution sector and development and setting up of greenfield and brownfield power plants in India and abroad, it said.

The Tata Power-DDL is a public private partnership between Tata Power and the Delhi government, supplying power to over seven million people in North and North-West Delhi.

Tata Motors names Petkar as CTO

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors has appointed Rajendra Petkar as the chief technology officer and a member of the executive committee (ExCom). Petkar will take charge of the new responsibilities effective April, 1 2018, Tata Motors said. He has been officiating in this role since November 2017, after his predecessor Tim Leverton decided to quit the company last year.