POWERGRID secures project management consultancy contract in Bangladesh

POWERGRID has secured project management consultancy contract for construction of 1×500 MW HVDC back to back station at Comilla North (Bangladesh) to transfer power through Surjamaninagar (India) – Comilla North (Bangladesh) with estimated project cost of Rs 1,064 crore and consultancy fee of Rs 21 crore from Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB). Apart from above, POWERGRID is already providing consultancy for construction of second block of 1×500 MW HVDC back to back station at existing Bheramara Station (Bangladesh).

East Coast Railway saw all-time high freight loading

East Coast Railway has carried 182.75 million tons of freight in its originating freight loading in the current financial year, i.e. from April 2017 to March 2018 as against 177.43 million tons loaded during the corresponding period of last financial year. This is 15.70 per cent of the total freight loading by Indian Railways which is highest portion of loading by any Zonal Railways. In the 2017-18 financial year, Indian Railways has loaded 1,162 million tonnes of freight in too. Behind ECoR, other zonal railways like South East central loaded 180.10 million tonnes and South Eastern Railway loaded 150.76 million tonnes, at Sl. No 2 and 3 respectively.

WR completes last span of FOB at Elphinstone Road Station

Western Railway is becoming habitual of maximising productivity during the special blocks. In a record time of six hours, the Mumbai Central division of Western Railway, completed the girder launch of the second and the last span (28 meters) of the foot over bridge (FOB) placed at Elphinstone Road Station.This was completed well within time. The remaining work of the FOB, i.e., completion of deck slab and cross bracing, covering of the Foot Over Bridge, outside stairs, platform extension etc. started from April 9, 2018. This also includes the construction of a new route relay interlocking (RRI) building and shifting the existing RRI to a new place. Previously, the steel girders were launched successfully for the first span of 12mtrs out of 40 mtrs on the night of March 4 and 5, 2018.