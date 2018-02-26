Positive global cues push equity indices higher
Mumbai: Positive global cues pushed the key indices of the Indian equity market higher during the early morning trade session on Monday. According to market observers, positive Asian markets, along with healthy buying in automobiles, banks, metals and capital goods stocks led to the rise.
At 9.40 a.m., the barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE traded at 34,269.24 points — up 127.09 points, or 0.37 per cent, from its previous close of 34,142.15 points. Similarly, the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) edged higher. It rose by 41.90 points, or 0.40 per cent, to close at 10,532.95 points.
In the intra-day trade so far, the S&P BSE Sensex touched a high of 34,322.24 points and a low of 34,225.72 points. On Friday — the previous trade session — both the key indices closed at almost a week’s highs as positive global cues, along with a strong rupee and value buying, lifted investors’ sentiments. The Nifty50 had edged higher by 108.35 points, or 1.04 per cent, to close at 10,491.05 points, while the Sensex closed at 34,142.15 points — up 322.65 points, or 0.95 per.
