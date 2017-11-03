Poor supply set to disappoint iPhone X lovers in India

New Delhi: As Apple introduced its much-awaited iPhone X in India on Friday, one thing was clear from the very beginning. Only a few iPhone X lovers — including those who pre-booked the device — were set to hold a unit as retailers and online players were handed over a thin supply of the Rs 89,000 device (starting price) on Day 1.

IANS spoke to some authorised resellers and corporate partners and they were disappointed at the limited stock being handed over to them.

“Don’t expect any beeline for iPhone X in India as the company has handed over very limited stocks – some received even a mere 15-20 units – to online as well as offline authorised resellers. We, however, are yet to see a unit,’ an Apple Authorised Corporate Partner told IANS on the condition of anonymity.

Another Apple Authorised Reseller refused to divulge the number of units he received for the delivery on Friday.

According to industry analysts, the waiting period is going to be at least five-seven weeks for those who didn’t book the device in the first slot.

“Demand for iPhone X looks very strong in India. However, right from the day one, it was obvious that users eager to buy iPhone X are in for a long waiting queue,” Tarun Pathak, Associate Director, Mobile Devices and Ecosystems, Counterpoint Research, told IANS.

“The demand vs supply mismatch is likely to create more pull towards this premium flagship. We estimate that the demand will be pushed to subsequent quarters extending normal cyclic season for Apple,” Pathak told IANS.

There is a scenario where an Android premium user who wishes to shift to iPhone X decides instead to upgrade within the Android ecosystem owing to the unavailability of iPhone X.

“In that case, it will be an opportunity lost for Apple,” Pathak said.

According to Faisal Kawoosa, Principal Analyst, Telecom and ESDM, CyberMedia Research (CMR), the situation for Apple will take time to settle down.

“Although there are initial supply issues, the situation for Apple will gradually come to normal as they strengthen the supply chain. They need to do it fast,” he added.

This time round, even supply chain solution provider Redington India and HCL Infosystems that sell newly-launched iPhones on their partner stores were yet to send any information on the availability of iPhone X.

Anshul Gupta, Research Director, Gartner India, told IANS that although some buyers delayed their purchase decision in the hope of trying out the iPhone X, now with its availability, sales of iPhone will go up further.

“Despite the high price of iPhone X, it will remain growth driver for iPhone sales and delayed launch means some of fourth quarter of 2017 demand will shift to 2018. Immediate availability of iPhone in line with other global markets shows the growth opportunity and overall importance of the India market,” Gupta informed.