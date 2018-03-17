PNB to honour bonafide LoU in Rs 13k-cr fraud 

New Delhi : Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday said it will honour all “bonafide” letter of undertakings (LoUs), an instrument which was used by billionaire diamantaire Nirav Modi to defraud the bank of Rs 12,968 crore.

The statement was made by top management of the bank at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) which was primarily convened to clear proposal for the capital infusion through issuance preferential shares to the government. Clarifying on questions of shareholders on the ongoing bank fraud case, PNB reassured its shareholders, customers, partners and employees on the bank’s capability and capacity to come out of this situation.

The bank has outlined a multi-pronged agenda to tighten checks and balances in the system and the top management said that they will honour all bonafide LoUs, sources said. Shareholders of the bank in the EGM approved the issuance of up to 33.49 crore shares of face value of Rs 2 each fully paid at a premium of Rs 161.38 per share amounting to Rs 5,473 crore to the Government of India (GoI) on preferential basis, PNB said.

The allotment of these preference shares is likely to increase the government’s stake in PNB from 57 per cent to 62.25 per cent.