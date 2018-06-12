PNB seeks Rs 7K-cr govt capital boost to avert PCA

New Delhi : The fraud-hit Punjab National Bank has sought capital infusion of over Rs 7,000 crore from the government for the current financial year started April, a senior bank official said.

“In order to avoid getting into the Reserve Bank of India’s prompt corrective action framework we require more than Rs 7,000 crore this fiscal from the government. We have communicated the same to the government, they are yet to take a final call on this year’s capital allocation to banks,” the official said. As on March 31, the bank’s capital adequacy ratio was 9.2 per cent, of which common equity tier-I capital ratio was 5.95 per cent.

PNB got capital infusion of Rs 5,473 crore out of the total Rs 88,100 crore injected in PSBs. The bank, which had already crossed the first threshold for corrective action in terms of asset quality as on Dec 31, slipped into the second threshold after reporting a net non-performing assets ratio of 11.24 per cent as at the end of March. The official said the government has asked the bank to aggressively sell its stake in non-core assets to bridge the gap in its capital requirement plan.