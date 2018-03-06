The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) on Tuesday summoned ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and Axis Bank MD Shikhar Sharma.

According to a report in Financial Express, they both were summoned for questioning in connection to Rs 12,700 Punjab National Bank fraud, in which diamond czar Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi allegedly colluded with a former bank employee to obtain fake LoU. The two top bankers were summoned in connection with the loans lent to Gitanjali Gems owned by Mehul Choksi.

Consortium of 31 banks had given working capital facility to Gitanjali Group. SFIO had earlier summoned PNB, now summons issued to few other banks. Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) had issued letters to some banks asking to explain about the working capital facility given to Gitanjali group, Sources told ANI.

The SFIO is investigating loans worth Rs 5,280 crore to Gitanjali Gems. Chanda Kochhar-led ICICI Bank had earlier informed that it has no exposure to Nirav Modi group of companies, but have given working capital loans along with a consortium to Gitanjali group, Moneycontrol reported.