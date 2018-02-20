PNB loses Rs 10,975-cr m-cap in 4 days as banks feel pinch

Mumbai : Amid concerns over the Rs 11,400-crore fraud at one of its Mumbai branch involving billionaire diamantaire Nirav Modi, shares of Punjab National Bank (PNB) slumped over 7 per cent, extending its fall for the fourth straight session on Monday.

In four trading sessions, the stock has fallen 28 per cent and suffered an erosion worth Rs 10,975.16 crore from its market capitalisation.

On Monday, the stock dropped 7.36 per cent to end at Rs 116.40 on the BSE. During the day, it plunged 9.59 per cent to its 52-week low of Rs 113.60. On NSE, shares of the company cracked 7.20 per cent to close at Rs 116.50.

Bank stocks, in general, continued to face selling pressure on Monday with many hitting their 52-week lows. Shares of Union Bank of India dropped 7.19 per cent; Bank of Maharashtra – 6.79 per cent, Syndicate Bank – 6.45 per cent, Allahabad Bank – 6.30 per cent and Bank of Baroda – 5.48 per cent on BSE. Among others, UCO Bank slipped 4.58 per cent, Dena Bank – 4.43 per cent and Oriental Bank of Commerce – 1.71 per cent.

Meanwhile, PNB has asked Gitanjali Group companies to pay “outstanding” dues amounting to Rs 1,045.88 crore, the jewellery firm said. The firm, a key entity involved in Rs 11,400-crore scam at PNB, said this in reply to clarifications sought by the stock exchanges.#