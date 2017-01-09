PNB launches its QR code payment system in Mumbai

Mumbai: A petrol pump in Kurla beautified itself on Friday to welcome QR code based mobile payment system. Thus, allowing its customers to opt for QR code option along with its existing cash and card transaction options. The initiative to make the pump QR code enabled was taken by Punjab National Bank (PNB). This also was an official nationwide launch of PNB UPI with ‘Quick Response’ (QR) code option.

On the same day, PNB launched QR code option in a pump in Goregaon as well. PNB, Deputy Circle Head, Vipul Kumar Kaushik said, “We decided to unveil QR code in the Kurla pump first because of the large amounts of transactions that takes place in the pump.” He further added, “We will extend it slowly to other pumps as well in Mumbai. We are doing the launch across the country and we are targeting all merchant establishments under PNB.”

On the other hand, Kurla-based Asha Auto Services’ Naresh Thapur said, “Post-demonetisation, there has been a rise in card transactions by 15-20 per cent.” So, he feels having a secure system like UPI (Unified Payment Interface) with quick scan option will further help his customers. Thapur feels equally overjoyed that PNB opted his establishment over others, for first-ever launch of PNB’s QR code system.

Currently, the bank is targeting artisans, weavers, spinners and sculptors (ganpati murthikar), to create awareness about digital. “We are regularly conducting digital literacy campaign,” Kaushik added.

In Mumbai, it will soon conduct 5-7 seminars to create awareness about digital and to get more and more people to embrace digital.

Post-demonetisation announcement, the bank has opened more than 30,000 accounts under Jan Dhan scheme in Maharashtra region. Kaushik revealed that his circle collected around Rs 1500 crore, from November 8 to December 31, 2016 and was able to manage its banks in a coordinated manner during the cash crunch.