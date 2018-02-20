PNB to honour bonafide Commitments

New Delhi : Fraud-hit Punjab National Bank on Monday said that it would honour all “bonafide commitments” under Letter of Undertakings (LoU) and Foreign Letters of Credit (FLC) as per the law. “PNB clarifies that we will honour all our bonafide commitments under LoUs and FLCs as per law of the land and as per specific existing guidelines of regulator i.e. RBI on LOUs and FLCs,” the lender said. LOUs have been used to defraud the country’s second largest bank to the tune of Rs 11,384 crore.

The Reserve Bank of India said that it has not directed PNB to meet its commitments under the LOU to other banks.

The regulator said that the fraud at PNB is a case of operational risk arising on account of delinquent behaviour by one or more employees of the bank and failure of internal controls.