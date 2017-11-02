PM Urja Ganga pipeline: Work in progress on project

Delhi : GAIL, CMD, B C Tripathi met Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary, Rajive Kumar for soliciting state government support for expeditious implementation of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connectivity and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicular conversions at Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Ferozabad, Kosi Kalan, Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Greater Noida where GAIL is operating City Gas Distribution (CGD) networks through its Subsidiary and Joint Venture companies.

Assuring the company of the Government’s support in ensuring right of use and other permissions of the State for expediting ‘Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga’ Pipeline and also the Varanasi City gas projects, the Chief Secretary issued directions to the various district magistrates and commissioners for facilitating smooth and timely execution of capital investments under the natural gas projects in the State for over 800 kms trunk pipeline network scheduled to be completed 2018-19.