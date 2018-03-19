PM Narendra Modi honours MP with Krishi Karman Award

Madhya Pradesh has been honoured with Krishi Karman Award for the year 2015-16. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the awards for various categories in Krishi Unnat Mela at New Delhi. The Award for Madhya Pradesh was received by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The award included a trophy, a citation and cash reward of Rs 2 crore. Madhya Pradesh has been awarded in the category of wheat production for more than 10 lakh tonnes. This is the fifth time in succession that Madhya Pradesh has received the Krishi Karman Award. The State bagged the award in total food grain production category for the years 2011-12, 2012-13 and 2014-15 while for the years 2013-14 and 2015-16 the award is received in the field of production.