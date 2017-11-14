PM Modi hardsells India as an attractive investment place

Manila : The task of transforming India is proceeding on an “unprecedented scale”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the powerful ASEAN grouping on Monday, while hardselling his government’s economic reform initiatives to boost trade and investment.

Addressing the ASEAN Business Forum in the Philippines capital, the Prime Minister said most sectors of the Indian economy were opened up for foreign direct investment, adding the country’s economy is now “globally integrated”.

“The task of transforming India is proceeding on an unprecedented scale. We are working day and night to ensure good governance which includes easy, effective and transparent governance,” he said, noting that more than 90 per cent FDI sectors are on automatic approval route.

Modi listed all major economic reform measures taken by his government, including rolling out of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and new laws and institutions for bankruptcy and insolvency proceedings. He said 1,200 out-dated laws have been repealed in the last three years as part of reform measures.

“India has climbed 30 places in the World Bank Ease of Doing Business Index this year. It is the biggest jump by any country this year and a recognition of India’s long-term reform trajectory. And, the world is taking notice. We have moved up 32 places in the last two years in the Global Competitiveness Index of the World Economic Forum,” Modi said.

The prime minister said various reform measures coupled with demonetisation of high value notes have resulted in formalising a large part of the Indian economy. On trade with ASEAN countries, Modi said India wants to build land, sea and air connectivity to this dynamic region and that work is already on in the construction of the tri- lateral highway through Myanmar and Thailand to connect to other countries in South East Asia. “We are working on the early conclusion of the Agreement on Maritime Transport between India and ASEAN and are exploring coastal shipping services with countries that are our immediate maritime neighbours,” he added. The trade ties between India and ASEAN are on an upswing and both sides want to further boost the trade and investment cooperation. “The ‘Act East’ policy of my government puts this region at the centre of our engagement. We have exceptionally good political and people-to-people relations with each and every country in the ASEAN region,” he said.

The ASEAN region along with India together comprises combined population of 1.85 billion people, which is one fourth of the global population and their combined GDP has been estimated at over USD 3.8 trillion. Modi said his government wants to make India a global manufacturing hub and at the same time it wants the youths of the country to be job creators and not just job seekers.

The prime minister said 36 “white industries” have been taken out from the requirement of environmental clearance. Incorporating a company is now just a one day affair, he said.

