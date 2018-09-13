Pickup in exports narrows trade deficit to $17.4 bn

New Delhi : India’s exports grew by 19.21 per cent to $27.84 billion in August on account of healthy performance by sectors such as petroleum.

“Export trade during August 2018 recorded at $27.84 billion, a growth of 19.21 per cent. Exports excluding petroleum also reported a positive growth of 17.43 per cent,” Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu said in a tweet. Merchandise imports too rose by 25.41 per cent in August to $45.24 billion due to the rising crude oil prices, leaving a trade deficit of $17.4 billion. In July, trade deficit soared to a near five-year high of $18.02 billion. During April-August this fiscal, the exports recorded a growth of 16.13 per cent, while the imports during the first five months of this fiscal grew by 17.34 per cent.