Philips may move production out of UK over Brexit

The Hague : Philips warned on Sunday it may shift production out of Britain in the event of a “hard” Brexit, saying it was “deeply concerned about competitiveness” of its operations there.

The group employs some 1,500 people in Britain, most notably at its baby care products-for-export factory at Glemsford. “I am deeply concerned about the competitiveness of our operations in the UK, especially our manufacturing operations,” CEO Frans van Houten said.

“We estimate that the cost of the (Philips’) exported products will increase substantially under any scenario that is not maintaining the single customs union,” he said. Any changes in current free trade agreements, the single customs union and current EU product certifications “is a serious threat to the competitiveness of this factory,” he added.