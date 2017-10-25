Free Press Journal
Home / Business / Pepsico set to double sales of Aquafina in next 5 years

Pepsico set to double sales of Aquafina in next 5 years

— By Agencies | Oct 25, 2017 12:18 am
New Delhi : Pepsico India is aiming to double sales of its bottled mineral water brand Aquafina in next five years on account of value-based growth. The company would keep on adding value-added new products under its Rs 1,000 crore Aquafina brand.

“If you take the brand growth, Aquafina should double in the next five years (in terms of value),” PepsiCo India Senior VP Beverage Category Vipul Prakash told PTI.  He further added, “The hydration industry is growing by 10 per cent and my mandate is that Aquafina should grow faster.”       As part of that, PepsiCo India today forayed into the vitamin fortified water category by launching Aquafina Vitamin Splash.

Aquafina Vitamin Splash will be available in Kiwi Lime and Raspberry Mint flavours at Rs 30 and Rs 50 for 300 ml and 500 ml respectively. “In the first phase, it would be available in top 20-25 cities,” he said adding that depending on the market response, the company would decide to expand it to other cities in next six months.


Aquafina Vitamin Splash is the lowest calorie vitamin fortified water to be introduced in India. “This launch reiterates PepsiCo India’s commitment to introducing new beverage products, only if they contain 100 calories or fewer from added sugar per serve (355ml), in line with PepsiCo’s global Performance with Purpose agenda,” the company said in the statement.

