Pension system improves

New Delhi : India has been ranked 28 out of the 30 countries under review in the Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index 2017, which was topped by Denmark for the sixth straight year.

According to the index, India’s overall index value has increased from 43.4 in 2016 to 44.9 in 2017 and its pension system is found to be more sustainable than that of Poland, Germany, France, Japan, Italy, Austria, Brazil, China and Argentina.

India’s position in sub-index value under sustainability increased from 40.9 to 43.8 in 2017. Moreover, PFRDA have also provided much required impetus.