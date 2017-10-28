Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#TajMahalControversy
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
#GST
#Demonetisation
Home / Business / Paytm: RBI norms to help mobile wallets

Paytm: RBI norms to help mobile wallets

— By Agencies | Oct 28, 2017 12:11 am
FOLLOW US:

New Delhi : Mobile wallets will become strong players in the financial ecosystem as the RBI guidelines on prepaid instruments will allow more features like unlimited transfer of funds between a bank account and a wallet, a top official of Paytm Payments Bank said. Paytm Payments Bank MD-CEO Renu Satti said the RBI guidelines released this month will enable mobile wallets to gain access to more functionalities.

EDITOR’S PICK