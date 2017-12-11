Patanjali to manufacture solar power equipment
New Delhi : Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved, known for its swadeshi fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) products, is now venturing into solar equipment manufacturing, a top company official told PTI.
The Haridwar-based firm is investing around Rs 100 crore in its Greater Noida facility, near here, for this and the plant would be inaugurated next month. “We would start manufacturing solar panels. The factory is located near the Greater Noida industrial area and would be inaugurated in January 2018,” Patanjali Ayurved’s MD & CEO Acharya Balakrishna told the news agency.
“We have invested around Rs 50-60 crore so far and the total investment would be over Rs 100 crore,” he said further. The company acquired a firm named Advance Navigation and Solar Technologies earlier this year. “We would manufacture solar panels here (at the Noida plant). We have also plans to manufacture chips and photovoltaic sells etc for it,” Balakrishna added. Initially, the company would source the components from other domestic producers but later would manufacturer itself.
Patanjali said it has purchased the required machinery for its solar plant from suppliers based in Germany and China.
When asked as to what prompted the firm to venture into the solar sector, Balakrishna said the company was purchasing solar panels and street lights for its facility, then came to know that all solar related works were imported from countries like China.
“Then we planned that at least for own requirements, we should manufacture ourself. We had done some workout and found that it was doable,” he said. Initially, the company would consume all the solar panels internally by installing them on the rooftops of its manufacturing units and at its other offices and centres. “Right now we are installing solar panels on the rooftops of our factories such as the firm’s Tezpur plant in Assam,” he said. On commercial production, the CEO said that, “if people come to purchase from us then we would sell.”
Solar farms
However, when asked that whether Patanjali would venture into setting up major solar farms that supply solar power to the grid, Balakrishna said, “Let it start first.”
Besides the FMCG segment, Patanjali Ayurved is present in other sectors like education and healthcare. In the previous fiscal, the firm had crossed a turnover of Rs 10,500 crore and aims for a two-fold growth in the ongoing fiscal. Patanjali Ayurved, founded in 2006, manufactures herbal products and other mineral-based products that are sold at franchises and at supermarkets across the country.
JUST ARRIVED
- After Max Hospital, another Delhi hospital accused of medical negligence
- BJP attacks Congress for demanding 2002 riots’ apology from PM Modi
- Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists gunned down by security forces in Baramulla
- Baseer Ali and Naina Singh win ‘Splitsvilla X’ title
- Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Monday, December 11, 2017
EDITOR’S PICK
We sorely miss the old-school parliamentarians. They were wise, witty and humorous, and said what they wanted to in a…
The unfinished business of tax reform
India’s modern tax reform agenda was defined by the reports of two celebrated task forces, both chaired by Vijay Kelkar.…
Mani Shankar Aiyar dumped; Rahul Gandhi scores
Even as the first phase of voting of the most crucial Gujarat State Assembly is already over and the second…
Mani Shankar Aiyar’s indiscretion: A boon for the BJP
The Congress may have put up a sanctimonious act by suspending the intemperate and indiscreet party leader Mani Shankar Aiyar…
Why has doctor-patient trust eroded?
Doctor-patient relationship is a pious one, based on trust and faith. That is why a patient feels better going to…