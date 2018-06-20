Patanjali gets UP’s nod to set up food park

Lucknow : The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday gave its nod to Patanjali Ayurveda to transfer its land to its subsidiary company in Greater Noida for setting up a Rs 6,000-crore mega food park.

The state government decision enables the Haridwar-based firm to meet the Centre’s June 30 deadline to fulfil its various conditions, including acquisition of land, for its final nod to set up the food park.

A decision to allow Patanjali to transfer its land to its subsidiary firm was taken at a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here, an official spokesperson told mediapersons. The decision comes against the backdrop of the pressure of Patanjali group which had threatened to shift its food park out of the state at a time when it was trying to showcase its investor-friendly image.

A day after the group had threatened to cancel the project, BJP president Amit Shah met Ramdev under the party’s ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ campaign and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had called up Ramdev and Patanjali Group CEO Acharya Balakrishna personally to assure them of all possible help and co-operation.

Along with its request for transfer of land to its subsidiary company, Patanjali had also asked for a government subsidy of Rs 150 crore for setting up the food park even though the subsidiary company had no land in its name. As the deadline was about to expire, the Centre decided to give 15 days more time till June 30 to Patanjali Ayurved for meeting conditions like acquisition of land, required for the final nod for setting up the proposed mega food park.