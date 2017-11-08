Patanjali: A ‘Made in Bharat’ Tsunami

Communicate it rightly to the customers and serve them better.

Consumers purchase products when they identify core product offerings with their satisfaction level. Right communication of product’s benefits, depending on the nation’s sentiments is the key to establish right brand identity. Earlier MNC companies were able to rule Indian market as their offered new and better lifestyle. With better purchasing power— post liberalisation, Indians got attracted towards western lifestyle and related products.

This aping of western lifestyle led to increased consumption of processed food, MNC-fast food chains and beauty industry. These in turn led to steady rise in health disorders, obesity and various skin, heart and other ailments making Indians realise that their earlier lifestyle was far better and sustainable.

Patanjali Yogpeeth reconnected India with its roots in terms of Yoga and Ayurvedic healing solution and MNCs head-on with its natural/herbal/mineral enriched products. With nation’s sentiments bending towards health and wellness, it became easier to communicate the benefits of natural products to consumers.

To capture mass market Patanjali targeted each aspect of well-being of consumers by launching several products in various categories like packaged food, personal care, and home care and each reflecting Indian ethos.

Its distinct manner of communication by invoking ‘Nationalism’, especially in terms of economy made it a household name.

Lately Patanjali has changed the dynamics of the FMCG market in India making giant players like Colgate-Palmolive, HUL, P&G, ITC, Nestle, Godrej, Dabur and Emami rework on their brand communication strategies.

Dabur and Emami did piggy-ride on Patanjali’s communication strategies of natural products as they had similar offerings. Others either revived some of their lost brands or acquired new ones to counter Patanjali’s product offerings. HUL relaunched Ayush and acquired Indulekha while L’Oreal launched a hair care range under Garnier Ultra Blends made with natural ingredients.

Colgate-Palmolive launched Active Salt Neem, sensitive clove toothpaste and Cibaca Vedshakti to counter Patanjali’s Dant Kanti.

Patanjali’s market communication was entirely different from others and relied on Baba Ramdev as their brand ambassador as he was the connecting point of consumers with health and wellness. They also relied on direct method of advertising using yoga camps and Baba Ramdev’s appearances to create brand awareness. These in turn also helped in cost management for the company.

Its distinct manner of communication like ‘Made in Bharat’ tag and invoking ‘Nationalism’, especially in terms of economy made it a household name especially in upper class segments, making them proud of their heritage and shy away from purchasing their earlier choice of MNC products. Its foray in producing pasta, oats, muesli and juices is majorly to tap this segment which doesn’t want to part entirely with their current lifestyle.

In order to venture deep in market, it has successfully created its e-commerce presence and has also partnered with Future Group and other home-grown companies for promotion and distribution of its products. With its numerous distribution outlets and international presence with centres in UK, USA, Nepal, Canada, and Mauritius, Patanjali is at pinnacle of glory. Its vociferous approach towards Indian ethos and successfully connecting them with the societal levels, worked in Patanjali’s favour. Baba Ramdev has now become ‘Baba Cool’ especially among upper class due to their latest aficionado towards health and wellness industry. Lower class is also able to understand this brand as it is priced lower than MNC products and is desired by upper class segment.

With his plans to launch 30 lakh shops by 2018 and venturing into new arenas like baby care, education, ‘Paridhaan’-casual-wear (Swadeshi jeans) / office wear / sports-wear (yoga wear), religious items, ‘Parakram’ (security agency), fast-food retail and many more, Patanjali is looking at new paradigms of brand visibility.