Passenger vehicle sales rise 14.29% in November; car sales up 4.49%

New Delhi: Domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 14.29 per cent to 2,75,417 units in November from 2,40,983 units in the same month last year.

Domestic car sales were up 4.49 per cent to 1,81,395 units as against 1,73,607 units in November last year, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Motorcycle sales last month rose 23.25 per cent to 9,59,122 units as against 7,78,173 units a year earlier. Total two-wheeler sales in November rose 23.49 per cent to 15,35,277 units compared to 12,43,246 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of commercial vehicles were up 50.43 per cent to 68,846 units in November, SIAM said. Vehicle sales across categories registered a rise of 24.05 per cent to 19,39,671 units from 15,63,658 units in November 2016, it added.