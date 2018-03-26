Paradip Port to raise capacity

Paradip : The Paradip Port Trust on Sunday said it plans to raise capacity from the present 277 million metric tonne per annum to 325 mmtpa by 2025.

“A record quantity of 100.12 mmt of cargo was handled during this financial year till today, surpassing the previous year record of 88.95 mmt,” PPT Chairman Rinkesh Roy said.

The Port has clocked 50 per cent growth in the last five years, as the cargo throughput stood at 68 mt in the fiscal 2013-14. PPT also achieved traffic throughput of 100 mt during 2017-18, as against the previous year’s traffic of 88.95 mt, exhibiting a growth of 15 per cent, he said.

On future projects, the PPT head said the Port has taken up a host of projects to increase the capacity from the existing 277 MMTPA to 325 MMTPA by 2025. PPT has launched a project for development of multi-purpose berth to handle clean cargo, including containers on BOT basis of 5 MTPA capacity at an estimated cost of Rs 430.78 crore, Roy said. Development of Deep Draught Coal Berth on BOT basis for handling import cargo of 10 MTPA capacity, which has been taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 655 crore, is expected to be operational in March 2021, he said.