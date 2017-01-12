New Delhi: The Public Accounts Committee will examine the CAG report on public fund lying outside government account and land management in DDA among other subjects as the Parliamentary panel meets tomorrow.

The PAC examines reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) and also calls senior officials related to the ministry or government office which is under its scrutiny as witnesses to assist the panel.

The PAC has selected various subjects based on reports of the CAG, pertaining to various ministries and government departments. The subjects which have been selected by the panel include allowance of deduction to the assesses engaged in infrastructure development revenue, public fund lying outside government account and grants or appropriation with excess disbursements.

It will also examine the CAG report on management of vacant plots of land in Department of Posts, restructured accelerated power development and reforms programme and land management in Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

Also Read: Equities surge on positive global cues

Besides all this, the panel will review the entire 2016 compliance report. PAC is a committee of selected members of Parliament for auditing of the revenue and the expenditure of the central government.

The next meeting may witness fireworks between the panel’s BJP members and its chairman and Congress leader K V Thomas, who had said that PAC can call Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of demonetisation if it is not satisfied with the answers given by top finance ministry officials and RBI Governor Urjit Patel, to whom a detailed questionnaire has been sent.