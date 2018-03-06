OVL, OIL get nod to develop gas field in Mozambique

New Delhi : ONGC Videsh, the overseas subsidiary of energy major ONGC, Oil India and their partners have received the Mozambique government’s approval for developing a giant gas field in the prolific Rovuma Area-1, off the coast of the African nation.

Partners in the block plan to turn the gas into LNG for exports.

Oil India said the Mozambique government has “accorded approval for the development plan for the Golfinho-Atum natural gas field in the Area-1 block located in the Rovuma offshore basin of Mozambique”. The Area 1 block is estimated to hold recoverable gas resources of about 75 trillion cubic feet, more than the combined resource in all of the gas fields in India.