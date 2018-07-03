Online food ordering app Zomato hires Mohit Gupta as CEO

New Delhi: Online food ordering app Zomato on Tuesday announced appointment of Mohit Gupta as CEO for their food delivery business. “We’re thrilled to have Mohit join our team – he is one of the few internet industry veterans who has helped build a formidable transactions business in India. He’s a widely respected leader, and we’re excited to learn from him, and further build our rapidly growing food delivery business with him,” said founder and CEO, Zomato, Deepinder Goyal.

Zomato, who has been working on strengthening its leadership team, aims at a long term vision of ‘better food for more people’. The company is also experimenting with products that solve for affordability, accessibility, assortment and quality of food for the users, within India as well as globally. These initiatives will not only benefit the users, but are also aimed at supporting and growing their restaurant partner ecosystem.

“Zomato is solving for a lot of interesting problems and has a very large vision that I resonate with and am excited to be a part of. The team here is incredible, and the pace of growth is exhilarating. I look forward to working with the team and building the Zomato of the future,” said Mohit Gupta on his appointment.

Formerly associated with MakeMyTrip as the Chief Operating Officer – Online, Mohit has over 20 years of experience, of which he has spent the last decade building and running market leading travel e-commerce business in India. He has also played a key role in building out the marketing function, the successful IPO, leadership in Holidays business and mobile first approach at MakeMyTrip.