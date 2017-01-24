ONGC’s Mahawar nominated on IIM-Rohtak’s board of governors

Ministry of human resource development, department of higher education, management division has nominated Ved Prakash Mahawar, director (onshore), ONGC as a member of society and Board of Governors ( BoGs) IIM Rohtak.

Mahawar is one of the four representatives from the Industry nominated by the Central Government for the period of five years. Mahawar possess 34 years of vast experience of managing drilling and operational functions, holding various key positions across vast spectrum of oil field activities.