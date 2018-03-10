ONGC mulls OPaL stake sale

New Delhi : State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) may sell stake in its mega petrochemical project in Gujarat to fund acquisition of Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL), a senior official said.

ONGC had borrowed money from banks to buy government’s 51.11 per cent stake in HPCL for Rs 36,915 crore. It holds a 4.86 per cent stake in gas utility GAIL India, which is worth over Rs 3,600 crore.

“We will sell sales in IOC and GAIL only when the price is right. And it is not possible to sell all the shares in one go,” he said, adding that an alternative to it is selling stake in ONGC-Petro Additions (OPaL). OPaL’s 1.1mt capacity petrochem plant at Dahej in Gujarat was commissioned last year.