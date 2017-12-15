OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition goes on sale in India for Rs 38,999

Mumbai: Celebrating its third anniversary in India, Chinese smartphone player OnePlus has now introduced OnePlus 5T “Star Wars” special edition smartphone in collaboration with science-fiction film “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” for Rs 38,999.

The limited edition phone’s design has been inspired by planet “Crait” from the movie. The metal back of the device is “Crait” white with a “Star Wars” logo in red.

“We dedicate the ‘Star Wars’ limited edition to OnePlus and Star Wars fans in India as a part of our three-year anniversary celebration. We’ve worked hard to refine every detail,” Kyle Kiang, Head, Global Marketing, OnePlus, said in a statement late on Thursday.

Similar to OnePlus 5T, the special edition device also features a 16MP + 20MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture on both sensors. There is a six-inch display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 for immersive viewing. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset fuels the phone, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. On the software front, there is a customised red, white and black theme with a set of 10 exclusive “Star Wars” wallpapers.

The new version is available on Amazon India’s website at a price of Rs 38,999 which makes it Rs 1,000 more expensive than the regular 8GB, 128GB RAM variant. The company is also providing a special rugged back cover with the device which has the Star Wars and OnePlus icon. Interested buyers can also purchase the device from the company’s official store. The new version of the device will be a delight for Star Wars fans. However, this OnePlus 5T will get a OnePlus badge under the fingerprint scanner and a Star Wars logo on the bottom of the rear panel.

Apart from India, the limited edition variant will also be available in select European countries including Finland, Sweden and Denmark.