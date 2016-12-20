On Nov 8, RBI had only `4.94 lakh cr in `2000 notes

New Delhi: On the day PMModi announced scrapping of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes, RBI had only Rs 4.94 lakh crore in 2,000 rupee notes, which was approximately one-fourth of over Rs 20 lakh crore it had in demonetized currency notes.

An RTI response to Mumbai-based activist Anil Galgali from RBI of India says on Nov 8, it had Rs 9.13 lakh crore in 1,000 rupe

e notes while Rs 11.38 lakh crore in 500 rupee notes. The RBI says it had 2,473 million pieces of 2,000 rupee notes on November 8 which had a value of over Rs 4.94 lakh crore. Surprisingly, RBI withheld information about distribution of currency notes to banks between Nov 9 and November 19, citing section 8(1)(g) of the RTI Act which allows a public authority to withhold information disclosure of which would endanger the life or physical safety of any person. It also allows exemption to information disclosure of which would identify the source of information given in confidence for law enforcement or security purposes.

The Bankers’ Bank did not give any reason as how this section would apply in the case of information sought by Galgali.

“Office wise/currency chest wise information about supplies of notes and stock position with respect to a reasonable period prior to the date of receipt of request is exempt from disclosure under section 8(1)(g) of the Right to Infomation Act, 2005,” the reply says.