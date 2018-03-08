Olive Crown awards 2018: Reliance Foundation and Vodafone named Corporate Crusaders
Mumbai : At the eighth edition of the Olive Crown awards 2018, Reliance Foundation and Vodafone were named Corporate Crusaders for the year. While, Isha Foundation became The Green Crusader, Ogilvy & Mather won the title of the Campaign of the Year.
The International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter presented the Olive Crown awards for excellence in communicating sustainability at a glittering function in Mumbai. Commenting on the awards, Ramesh Narayan, President, IAA India said, “The response was heartening with more than 100 per cent increase in the number of entries being received. Entries have come from nine countries in total. The Olive Crown is truly a pan-Asian award now.” The Gold Corporate Social Crusader Award was presented to Reliance Foundation and the Silver to Vodafone. Ogilvy & Mather won the Campaign of the Year title for their Vodafone campaign.
The Corporate Green Crusader award was presented to Isha Foundation for their Rally for Rivers initiative. Reading the citation,
Megha Tata mentioned, “The IAA is privileged to present Isha Foundation the Green Crusader Award for its unique and far-reaching initiatives for a sustainable environment and spreading the seeds for a greener future.”
Sadhguru of Isha Foundation, the Guest of Honour, was in conversation with Sudhanshu Vats of Viacom 18. Padma Vibhushan Sadhguru said, “When we get to a certain pace of activity in life, we have a fundamental responsibility to positively impact the life around us.”
