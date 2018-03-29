Ola, Uber revive merger talks 

Mumbai : Taxi-hailing services Ola and Uber have once again revived talks to merge their businesses here, in a deal being brokered by Japanese investment firm Softbank that is an investor in both the companies.

Source in the know of the development has confirmed that senior executives from both companies have met several times over the past several months. The talks indicate that homegrown Ola will take over Uber India.

However, the blueprint of the deal is yet to be worked out and could take several months, according to the source. Softbank is the largest investor in both the companies, and is facilitating these talks, the source added. When asked about the development, an Ola spokesperson said, “Ola is always actively looking for opportunities to expand its footprint. Softbank and all other investors are committed to realising this ambition.” It can be noted, that talks about the development have heightened a day after Uber announced its exit from Southeast Asia, after selling its local unit to rival company Grab.

Will invest to boost India biz: CEO

NEW DELHI: Uber’s deal with Grab will help the US-based cab aggregator increase investments in its core markets like India towards ramping up products as well as growing new businesses like Uber Eats, CEO Dara hosrowshahi said. India is already among the top three markets (besides the US and Latin America), accounting for 10 per cent of its trips globally. “The great news about our Grab deal is that it allows us to double down to invest in our core markets – and we consider India very much as core to Uber’s success… we will be more focused on organic growth in the markets that we are operating in,” he said.