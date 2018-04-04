Ola buys public transport ticketing app Ridlr

New Delhi : Ride hailing service Ola has acquired public transport ticketing and commuting app Ridlr for an undisclosed amount, the company said.

“The acquisition complements Ola’s continued efforts to integrate its mobility platform with public transportation infrastructure,” the company said.

With this acquisition, Ola will bring new technology and mobility options as it works to expand into and partner cities in India and abroad, it added. Established in 2012, Mumbai-based Ridlr enables users to search and book public transport options on mobile phones.

“Public transportation serves millions of Indians every day, and powering these needs with real-time information, mobile ticketing, cashless payments, and reliable services is bound to impact their end experience,” Ola co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said. He added that the acquisition lends muscle to the company’s efforts in making transportation a more holistic service.

Ridlr will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of ANI Technologies, which owns Ola brand.