Ola appoints Viraj Chouhan as its Chief Communications Officer

New Delhi: Taxi aggregator Ola on Monday announced the appointment of Viraj Chouhan as its Chief Communications Officer (CCO). A corporate communications veteran, Viraj brings with him over 20 years of experience across global brands like MTS, Coca-Cola, and Bharti Airtel.

He was most recently, Executive Director of Corporate Communications at MTS India. As Chief Communications Officer, Viraj would be reporting to co-founder and CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal. Viraj will be based in Gurgaon, shuttling between the Millennium City and Bangalore. Anand Subramanian, who was leading the Communications mandate thus far, will be moving into a new role within Ola.

“I’m excited to welcome Viraj onboard to lead Ola’s Corporate Communications efforts. I’m looking forward to working with him to share the Ola story and vision across customers, driver partners, employees, and the nation and world at large! Our aim is to build Ola as a brand and organisation that every customer identifies with and takes pride in,” said co-founder and CEO at Ola, Bhavish Aggarwal.

“I am thrilled to join Ola and be part of this growing internet conglomerate. Ola has not only positively elevated India’s mobility experience, but is also a key driver of our country’s digital economy at large. Ola’s mission of building mobility for a billion people will have a lasting impact on our nation’s development. And that is what makes the Ola story so inspiring and deserving, to be taken to every stakeholder and citizen. I’m eager to join the Ola team in this mission,” said Viraj Chouhan on his appointment.

Viraj started his career in Communications with Ogilvy and Mather Public Relations and went on to become the Executive Director, Corporate Communications at MTS India. Prior to joining MTS, Viraj headed the brand public relations function within the Corporate Communications team of Coca-Cola India and South West Asia across multi-country business units (India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh) for all the beverage brands.

This also included an innings with the Global HQ of The Coca-Cola Company in Atlanta. Over the last two decades, Viraj has had extensive exposure across numerous facets of communications and stakeholder engagement right from External and Internal Communications, Brand PR, Crisis communications, Public policy, Investor Relations and Sustainability.