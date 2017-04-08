Oil prices hit high notes, post Syria attack

Mumbai : Crude oil contracts on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India gave up most gains to close marginally up on Friday after they earlier hit a one-month high.

Domestic prices of the fuel rose to 3,399 rupees a barrel earlier tracking the benchmark contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, which also hit a one-month high of $52.94 a barrel following US’ missile attack on Syria, reports Cogencis.

The rupee’s strength against the dollar trimmed gains in domestic prices of the fuel. A missile attack by the US on a Syrian airbase, following an alleged chemical attack on Tuesday, pushed crude prices higher. However, “Syria is not a major oil producer itself, but its allies Russia and Iran are. Whether prices continue to rise or correct at least to some extent will depend on how these countries react to the US military strike,” Commerzbank AG said in a note.

The April crude oil contract on the MCX was up 0.09 per cent at 3,355 rupees a barrel, while the May-delivery contract on NYMEX was up 0.7 per cent at USD 52.04 a barrel.

Hope of extension of output cut agreement by major producers beyond June has been a major support for the crude oil prices. Supply hiccups also aided the crude oil prices. An outage at an oil sand production facility in Canada could affect over 350,000 bpd of crude oil throughout in April.

“Crude may continue to trade higher on supply worries,” Kotak Commodities said in a report. The MCX contract is seen finding support at 3,290 rupees a barrel and facing resistance at 3,450 rupees, Angel Commodities said in a report.