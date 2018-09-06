Ogilvy and Lowe Lintas bags maximum award at IndIAA Awards 2018
At the recently held IndIAA Awards at ITC Maratha, Ogilvy and Lowe Lintas bagged four awards at different categories. The India Chapter of International Advertising Association (IAA) presented the fourth edition of this award.
Apart from the awards, the starry event also witnessed a soft launch of ‘The Gutenberg Galaxy’, a collector’s item. This book consists of various cases on print advertising. The launch was done by Ramesh Narayan, Prasoon Joshi, Abhishek Karnani and Suresh Narayanan.
Ramesh Narayan, President IAA India Chapter, said “This is where real advertising wins. And I am delighted at the huge response from the industry. We had leading marketers from all over India, the creme de la creme of the creative fraternity, and media leaders assembled at one place to salute creativity that works hard in the market. In just four years the IndIAA awards have established themselves as a much-loved fixture in the communications industry.”
Suresh Narayanan, Jury Chairman and CMD, Nestle India, said, “It was indeed a pleasure to be the Chairman of the Jury of the IndIAA Awards. It was a truly an exciting experience. The clear winners stood out because of purpose, of tone, of creativity and of the kind of impact they created.”
Pradeep Guha, Chairman IndIAA awards Committee said, “This constitutes work that has been made to a real brief, gone through the rigor of presentations to the client, and has been backed by money from the owners of the brands. And no effort is being spared to make the evening a treat for the senses”.
M V Shreyams Kumar, Joint MD, Mathrubhumi requested all to donate generously to revive Kerala – God’s own country. He said, “The fishermen, the youth all stood together and the whole world has stood by us. We need all the support we can.”
Sr No Category
1 AUTO FOUR WHEELERS
Client: ŠKODA Auto India Private Ltd.
Creative Agency: Publicis India
2 AUTO TWO WHEELERS
(Joint Winners in this category)
(i) Client: Hero MotoCorp
Creative Agency: Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi
(ii) Client : Bajaj Auto
Creative Agency: Ogilvy
3 CONSUMER DURABLES
Client : Haier Appliances India Pvt. Ltd
Creative Agency: Famous Innovations
4 CONSUMER ELECTRONICS
Client : Goenka Group
Creative Agency: The Womb
5 BANKING AND FINANCE –
(Joint Winners in this category)
(i) Client : Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
Creative Agency: MULLEN LINTAS
(ii) Client: Kotak Mahindra Group
Creative Agency: Cartwheel Creative Consultancy Pvt. Ltd
6 INSURANCE
Client: HDFC life
Creative Agency: Leo burnett
7 CORPORATE
Client: P&G India
Creative Agency: Leo Burnett India
8 FASHION AND ACCESSORIES –
(Joint Winners in this category)
(i) Client: Levi Strauss & Co.
Creative Agency: Zeno Group India
(ii) Client: Titan
Creative Agency: Lowe Lintas
9 FOOD & BEVERAGES
Client: GSK Consumer Healthcare India
Creative Agency: FCB Ulka
10 GOVERNMENT
Client: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Agency: McCann Worldgroup India
11 HOME CARE –
(Joint Winners in this category)
(i) Client: Hindustan Unilever Limited
Creative Agency: Lowe Lintas
(ii) Pidilite Industries
Creative Agency: Ogilvy
12 HOME DÉCOR
Client: Asian Paints Limited
Creative Agency: Ogilvy
13 PERSONAL CARE
Client: Hindustan Unilever Limited.
Creative Agency: Lowe Lintas
14 ENTERTAINMENT AND MEDIA
Client: Sony Pictures Networks
Creative Agency: Culture Machine
15 ONLINE COMMERCE –
(Joint Winners in this category)
(i) Client: Amazon
Creative Agency: What’s Your Problem (WYP)
(ii) Client: OLX
Creative Agency: Enormous Brands
16 RETAIL
Client: Vedant Fashions Pvt. Ltd.
Creative Agency: Shreyansh Innovations
17 TELECOM AND TECHNOLOGY –
(Joint Winners in this category)
(i) Client : PhonePe
Creative Agency: Lowe Lintas
(ii) Client: Vodafone India
Creative Agency: Ogilv
18 TRAVEL AND TOURISM
Client : Jammu& Kashmir Tourism
Creative Agency: JWT
19 GENDER SENSITIVE ADVERTISING
Client : BBG India
Creative Agency: HyperCollective