Ogilvy and Lowe Lintas bags maximum award at IndIAA Awards 2018

At the recently held IndIAA Awards at ITC Maratha, Ogilvy and Lowe Lintas bagged four awards at different categories. The India Chapter of International Advertising Association (IAA) presented the fourth edition of this award.

Apart from the awards, the starry event also witnessed a soft launch of ‘The Gutenberg Galaxy’, a collector’s item. This book consists of various cases on print advertising. The launch was done by Ramesh Narayan, Prasoon Joshi, Abhishek Karnani and Suresh Narayanan.





Ramesh Narayan, President IAA India Chapter, said “This is where real advertising wins. And I am delighted at the huge response from the industry. We had leading marketers from all over India, the creme de la creme of the creative fraternity, and media leaders assembled at one place to salute creativity that works hard in the market. In just four years the IndIAA awards have established themselves as a much-loved fixture in the communications industry.”

Suresh Narayanan, Jury Chairman and CMD, Nestle India, said, “It was indeed a pleasure to be the Chairman of the Jury of the IndIAA Awards. It was a truly an exciting experience. The clear winners stood out because of purpose, of tone, of creativity and of the kind of impact they created.”

Pradeep Guha, Chairman IndIAA awards Committee said, “This constitutes work that has been made to a real brief, gone through the rigor of presentations to the client, and has been backed by money from the owners of the brands. And no effort is being spared to make the evening a treat for the senses”.

M V Shreyams Kumar, Joint MD, Mathrubhumi requested all to donate generously to revive Kerala – God’s own country. He said, “The fishermen, the youth all stood together and the whole world has stood by us. We need all the support we can.”

Sr No Category

1 AUTO FOUR WHEELERS

Client: ŠKODA Auto India Private Ltd.

Creative Agency: Publicis India

2 AUTO TWO WHEELERS

(Joint Winners in this category)

(i) Client: Hero MotoCorp

Creative Agency: Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi

(ii) Client : Bajaj Auto

Creative Agency: Ogilvy

3 CONSUMER DURABLES

Client : Haier Appliances India Pvt. Ltd

Creative Agency: Famous Innovations

4 CONSUMER ELECTRONICS

Client : Goenka Group

Creative Agency: The Womb

5 BANKING AND FINANCE –

(Joint Winners in this category)

(i) Client : Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

Creative Agency: MULLEN LINTAS

(ii) Client: Kotak Mahindra Group

Creative Agency: Cartwheel Creative Consultancy Pvt. Ltd

6 INSURANCE

Client: HDFC life

Creative Agency: Leo burnett

7 CORPORATE

Client: P&G India

Creative Agency: Leo Burnett India

8 FASHION AND ACCESSORIES –

(Joint Winners in this category)

(i) Client: Levi Strauss & Co.

Creative Agency: Zeno Group India

(ii) Client: Titan

Creative Agency: Lowe Lintas

9 FOOD & BEVERAGES

Client: GSK Consumer Healthcare India

Creative Agency: FCB Ulka

10 GOVERNMENT

Client: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Agency: McCann Worldgroup India

11 HOME CARE –

(Joint Winners in this category)

(i) Client: Hindustan Unilever Limited

Creative Agency: Lowe Lintas

(ii) Pidilite Industries

Creative Agency: Ogilvy

12 HOME DÉCOR

Client: Asian Paints Limited

Creative Agency: Ogilvy

13 PERSONAL CARE

Client: Hindustan Unilever Limited.

Creative Agency: Lowe Lintas

14 ENTERTAINMENT AND MEDIA

Client: Sony Pictures Networks

Creative Agency: Culture Machine

15 ONLINE COMMERCE –

(Joint Winners in this category)

(i) Client: Amazon

Creative Agency: What’s Your Problem (WYP)

(ii) Client: OLX

Creative Agency: Enormous Brands

16 RETAIL

Client: Vedant Fashions Pvt. Ltd.

Creative Agency: Shreyansh Innovations

17 TELECOM AND TECHNOLOGY –

(Joint Winners in this category)

(i) Client : PhonePe

Creative Agency: Lowe Lintas

(ii) Client: Vodafone India

Creative Agency: Ogilv

18 TRAVEL AND TOURISM

Client : Jammu& Kashmir Tourism

Creative Agency: JWT

19 GENDER SENSITIVE ADVERTISING

Client : BBG India

Creative Agency: HyperCollective