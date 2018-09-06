Ogilvy and Lowe Lintas bags maximum award at IndIAA awards 2018

At the recently held IndIAA Awards at ITC Maratha, Ogilvy and Lowe Lintas bagged four awards at different categories. The India Chapter of International Advertising Association (IAA) presented the fourth edition of this award.

Apart from the awards, the starry event also witnessed a soft launch of ‘The Gutenberg Galaxy’, a collector’s item. This book consists of various cases on print advertising. The launch was done by Ramesh Narayan, Prasoon Joshi, Abhishek Karnani and Suresh Narayanan.

Ramesh Narayan, President IAA India Chapter, said “This is where real advertising wins. And I am delighted at the huge response from the industry. We had leading marketers from all over India, the creme de la creme of the creative fraternity, and media leaders assembled at one place to salute creativity that works hard in the market. In just four years the IndIAA awards have established themselves as a much-loved fixture in the communications industry.”

Suresh Narayanan, Jury Chairman and CMD, Nestle India, said, “It was indeed a pleasure to be the Chairman of the Jury of the IndIAA Awards. It was a truly an exciting experience. The clear winners stood out because of purpose, of tone, of creativity and of the kind of impact they created.”

Pradeep Guha, Chairman IndIAA awards Committee said, “This constitutes work that has been made to a real brief, gone through the rigor of presentations to the client, and has been backed by money from the owners of the brands. And no effort is being spared to make the evening a treat for the senses”.

M V Shreyams Kumar, Joint MD, Mathrubhumi requested all to donate generously to revive Kerala – God’s own country. He said, “The fishermen, the youth all stood together and the whole world has stood by us. We need all the support we can.”