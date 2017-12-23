NPAs: RBI blames merchant bankers for faulty appraisals

Mumbai : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Friday, blamed conflicts of interest among merchant bankers as one of the prime reasons for faulty project appraisals, which has led to the piling up of huge non-performing assets (NPAs) in the system, which crossed 10 per cent or over Rs 10 trillion as of the September quarter.

“The impairment crisis in the banks has also highlighted certain basic deficiencies with regard to the appraisal of long-term projects with a significant gestation time,” the central bank said in the Financial Stability Report (FSR) issued for the first-half of the current financial year. “A significant part of such projects undertaken were consortium lending with appraisals being carried out by professional merchant bankers with built-in conflicts of interest (since they are paid by the borrowers),” the half- yearly report released late on Thursday said. It can be noted that since the public sector banks dominate the credit space, lead by market leader SBI, lenders have been engaging SBI Caps, the merchant banking arm, for both loan appraisals as well as for loan restructuring and project appraisals. With the gross NPA ratio increasing by 19.3 per cent, the corporate sector contributed the highest to dud assets among all segments, and was primarily led by metals, power, engineering, infrastructure and the construction sectors, which involve project appraisals. The GNPAs in the basic metals and metal products were 44.5 per cent, that of construction stood at 26.7 per cent, infrastructure’s was 19.6 per cent and engineering GNPAs zoomed to 31 per cent, the report said. The report has projected GNPAs to jump to 10.8 per cent by the March quarter and to 11.1 per cent by September 2018, and blamed the spike to the fact that private sector banks had been under-reporting their dud loans.

In the September quarter, the GNPAs had spiked to 10.2 per cent from 9.6 per cent six months ago. “The banking stability indicator (BSI) shows that the risks remain at an elevated level weighed down by further asset quality deterioration,” the FSR noted. Overall, stressed assets, including restructured loans and dud loans, increased marginally to 12.2 per cent during the same period from 12.1 per cent. The state-run banks’ GNPA shot up by 100 bps to 13.5 per cent while the same for their private sector rivals jumped to 3.80 per cent.