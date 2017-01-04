Now buy a Apple iphone 6 at unbelievable price for Rs 9990 from Flipkart

If someone tells you that you are getting iphone 6 under Rs 10,000 people won’t believe you in that case. But this is true iphone 6 is under Rs 10,000 on Flipkart ongoing exchange offer.

Flipkart the major online shopping website in India is offering Rs 22,000 off on iphone 6 space grey coloured 16GB variant and added to that there is further 5 percent discount if you are using bank cards.

The original price of iphone 6 right now is Rs 31, 990, but now you can be able to buy it for just Rs 10,000.

There are number of phones which one can exchange to buy iphone 6, it all depends on the model you are exchanging.

Maximum discount one can have on iphone 6 is Rs 22,000 if exchanged with iphone 6S. However, it is very unlikely that anyone with the iPhone 6S will exchnag e it for iPhone 6.

Other models, such as Moto X Play, Xiaomi Redmi Mi 4, OnePlus One, and Asus ZenFone 2, get discounts of Rs. 4,000 to Rs. 6,000 as part of the Flipkart iPhone 6 exchange offer.

We picked few brands and tried to see how much discount one can get on this offer. Here are the snapshots of the discounted mobile.

iphone6s:

Gionee Elife S plus:

OnePlus3:

Samsung Note Edge:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 3