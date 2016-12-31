Note ban to lower growth in 2016-17, says Assocham

New Delhi : Banning of high value notes would lower growth rate due to economic slowdown in the third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2016-17, said industry apex body Assocham on Friday.

“The RBI has revised its GDP growth forecast for 2016-17 to 7.1 per cent from its earlier estimate of 7.6 per cent due to the negative impact of the note withdrawal on the economy,” said the Association Chambers of Commerce of India (Assocham) in a statement here. “Consumption, which accounts for 60 per cent of the GDP, is expected to recover in the first quarter (April-June) of 2017-18 on spending from the disbursement of pay, pension and arrears following the implementation of the seventh Central Pay Commission’s award,” said Assocham. Noting that demonetisation would adversely impact many sectors of the economy in the short run and hence government revenue through indirect taxes, it said the extent to which the shortfall would be offset would depend on direct tax collection, especially tax on undeclared income.In the medium term, demonetisation is expected to boost tax revenues and translate into higher capital expenditure and faster fiscal consolidation.