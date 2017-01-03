Note ban hits core sector output growth in Nov

New Delhi : Reflecting some impact of the government’s recent demonetisation measure, the output of India’s eight infrastructure industries in November 2016 increased by 4.9 per cent, but falling sequentially as compared to the 6.6 per cent growth logged in October, official data showed on Monday.

The Eight Core Industries (ECI) grew in November at 4.9 per cent as compared to the same month of 2015 on the back of higher production of coal, steel and electricity. The cumulative growth during April to November increased by 4.9 per cent. he data which represents the output of major industrial sectors was released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The ECI comprises of nearly 38 per cent weightage of the items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

The index includes sectors like coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel (alloy and non-alloy), cement and electricity, reports IANS.

Under the ECI, steel, refinery products and cement reported healthy output, whereas production of crude oil, coal and natural gas declined. Electricity generation, which has the highest weightage of 10.32 per cent in the IIP, edged up by 10.2 per cent in November, as compared with the corresponding month of 2015.

Steel production, the second most important component with weightage of 6.68 per cent, increased by 5.6 per cent in the month under review. Distilling of refinery products, the third most important component as per weightage, was higher by 2 per cent in October, as compared with the corresponding month of last year.However, extraction of crude oil, which has a 5.22 per cent weightage in IIP, decreased by 5.6 per cent during the month in consideration. Coal mining, with a 4.38 per cent weightage, increased by 6.4 per cent in November.Cement production, which has the weightage of 2.41 per cent, increased marginally by 0.5 per cent in November 2016 over the same month of 2015.