Notable turnaround in the mining sector since govt reforms: Narendra Tomar

The Union Minister of Mines Narendra Singh Tomar has said that there has been a notable turnaround in the mining sector ever since government has taken initiative for policy reforms.

In the current year up to January, 2018 the mineral production in terms of volume has registered a growth of 6 per cent when compared to same period last year, which he described is a robust one. Addressing the third National Conclave on Mines & Minerals, he emphasised the underlying importance of the mining sector as it provides basic raw materials to many important industries.

Tomar said that to make the auction process less cumbersome and help states auction mineral blocks quickly, the Ministry of Mines has amended the Mineral Auction Rules 2015 in November 2017.